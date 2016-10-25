PICTURE STORY: Real horror show

The Big Issue UK 25 October 2016

A liver riddled with metastatic melanoma. A two-headed calf caught forever with its twin chins raised to suckle. The hammer that serial killer John Robinson likely used to smash the skulls of eight women. These real horrors and more lurk in ordinary people’s homes. Paul Gambino’s book Morbid Curiosities lifts the lid on these unnerving collections. (508 Words) - By Laura Kelly

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news