The Big Issue celebrates 25 years of a publishing revolution

The Big Issue celebrates 25 years on the UK's streets this week, with a retrospective exhibition in London, a star-studded film - and, of course - a bumper special edition of the magazine. High profile fans, including Julie Walters, Michael Palin, Mark Hamill and Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, sent their best wishes. Meanwhile, vendors and former vendors spoke about what the street paper means to them. James Bowen, whose life is the basis for the new movie A Street Cat Named Bob, said: "I owe so much to The Big Issue." (533 Words) - By Lauras Kelly