print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

The Big Issue celebrates 25 years of a publishing revolution

 INSP 24 October 2016

The Big Issue celebrates 25 years on the UK's streets this week, with a retrospective exhibition in London, a star-studded film - and, of course - a bumper special edition of the magazine. High profile fans, including Julie Walters, Michael Palin, Mark Hamill and Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, sent their best wishes. Meanwhile, vendors and former vendors spoke about what the street paper means to them. James Bowen, whose life is the basis for the new movie A Street Cat Named Bob, said: "I owe so much to The Big Issue." (533 Words) - By Lauras Kelly

INSP_25th Birthday Celebrations 1

John Bird addresses The Big Issue 25th birthday party at Proud Camden, London on 19 October 2016.Credit: Laura Kelly

INSP_25th Birthday Celebrations 2

Guests enjoy the exhibition at The Big Issue 25th birthday party at Proud Camden, London on 19 October 2016.Credit: Laura Kelly

INSP_25th Birthday Celebrations 3

James Walsh of Starsailor plays at The Big Issue 25th birthday party at Proud Camden, London on 19 October.Credit: Laura Kelly

INSP_25th Birthday Celebrations 4

Past covers hang on the wall at The Big Issue 25th birthday party at Proud Camden, London on 19 October 2016Credit: Laura Kelly

INSP_25th Birthday Celebrations 5

A screengrab of Michael Palin wishing The Big Issue a happy 25th birthday. Credit: The Big Issue


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo