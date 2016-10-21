Unlikely hero: New Jersey homeless man thwarts act of terror

Two homeless men were hailed as heroes following their safe ‘disposal’ of an alleged terrorist bomb in their home city of Elizabeth, in New Jersey. Lee Parker and retired army veteran, Ivan White, initially thought the bomb in a busy train station refuse bin was a bundle of decorated candles – but moved the explosives out of harm’s way when they realised the truth. Police later reported that their suspect in the Elizabeth case was Ahmad Khan Rahami, the man accused of bombing New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood the previous day. (790 Words) - By Jordan Frias