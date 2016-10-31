“Justice starts at the street corner where you bought this paper” – Making a Murderer lawyers Dean Strang and Jerry Buting

This time last year, few people outside of Wisconsin could have told you anything much about Manitowoc County. But on 18 December, Netflix’s true crime series Making a Murderer hit. Suddenly, people all over the world had passionate and detailed views about the area’s sheriff’s department, which had prosecuted Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery’s lawyers Dean Strang and Jerry Buting emerged as unlikely heroes in the wake of the gripping documentary, and are now filling theatres internationally with their speaking tour. They told INSP that they hope to start a conversation about criminal and social justice. “If you just bought this street paper, and you are worried about criminal justice, you need to worry about why the people you walk by every day can’t take for granted a roof over their head, or a next meal,” says Strang. “That’s where justice begins.” (3002 Words) - By Laura Kelly