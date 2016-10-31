A picture and its story: severe malnutrition in Yemen

Reuters 31 October 2016

Photos of the emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili – depicting the suffering caused by the 19-month civil war in her native Yemen – are a brutal wake-up call to a forgotten conflict. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed during the fighting and the United Nations says the country is now on the brink of famine. Reuters tells the story behind the shocking photos. (303 Words) - By Abduljabbar Zeyad

