A picture and its story: severe malnutrition in Yemen
Photos of the emaciated frame of 18-year-old Saida Ahmad Baghili – depicting the suffering caused by the 19-month civil war in her native Yemen – are a brutal wake-up call to a forgotten conflict. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed during the fighting and the United Nations says the country is now on the brink of famine. Reuters tells the story behind the shocking photos. (303 Words) - By Abduljabbar Zeyad
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe acute malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 24, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, sits next to her relative at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 25, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, is carried by her cousin at the al-Thawra hospital where she receives treatment for severe acute malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Houdieda, Yemen October 25, 2016. Credit: REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text.
However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news
Copyright Thomson Reuters. Click For Restrictions