Climate doomsday – another step closer

IPS 31 October 2016

The concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere reached dangerous new records in 2016, leading the United Nation’s weather agency to warn that continuous rising levels will cause irreversible damage for future generations. World Meteorological Organization secretary general Petteri Taalas warned: “Without tackling carbon dioxide emissions, we cannot tackle climate change and keep temperature increases to below 2 degrees Celcius above the pre-industrial era.” (1171 Words) - By Baher Kamal

A coal fired power station in the Midlands, England. Credit: Credit UniversityBlogSpot/Flickr

