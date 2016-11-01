Elizabeth Warren: Giving Bankers the Business

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has been one of the most prominent critics of Wall Street and big banks since the 2008 recession began. Her tough interrogations of bankers and businessmen in the Senate Banking Committee launched many viral videos, the most recent of which is her questioning of Wells Fargo’s then-CEO John Stumpf. Wells Fargo is under fire following revelations that bank employees opened more than two million unauthorized accounts under their customers’ names—reportedly the actions of employees trying to reach their sales goals. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency originally proposed by Warren, also fined the bank $100 million. Earlier this year, the former Harvard Law School professor endorsed Hillary Clinton for President after the Democratic primaries ended and has tangled with Republican nominee Donald Trump over Twitter. She made some time to speak with Spare Change News about Clinton, Trump, and Wells Fargo. (1014 Words) - By Alex Ramirez