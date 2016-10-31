print logo
Fashion! Turn to the left: Modest couture reigns at Malikah Festival

 Real Change - USA 31 October 2016

Modest clothing is big business. Muslims spent $266 billion on clothing and footwear globally in 2013, more than the total fashion spending of Japan and Italy combined. In an often misunderstood area of fashion, the Malikah Festival catwalk show in Redmond, Oregon aimed to celebrate female diversity and bridge cultural barriers. “This is about fashion. It’s not about religion,” said festival organiser Lee Mozena. “The bottom line: women really love fashion and this is a way for us to get together.” (884 Words) - By Lisa Edge

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 8

In an often misunderstood area of fashion, the Malikah Festival catwalk show in Redmond, Oregon is aimed at celebrating female diversity and bridging cultural barriers.Credit: Sarah Shannon

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 1

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 2

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 3

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 4

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 5

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 6

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 7

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 9

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 12

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 11

RC_Malikah Festival Modest Couture 10

