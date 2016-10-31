Fashion! Turn to the left: Modest couture reigns at Malikah Festival

Modest clothing is big business. Muslims spent $266 billion on clothing and footwear globally in 2013, more than the total fashion spending of Japan and Italy combined. In an often misunderstood area of fashion, the Malikah Festival catwalk show in Redmond, Oregon aimed to celebrate female diversity and bridge cultural barriers. “This is about fashion. It’s not about religion,” said festival organiser Lee Mozena. “The bottom line: women really love fashion and this is a way for us to get together.” (884 Words) - By Lisa Edge