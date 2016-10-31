Homelessness and affordable housing missing from the US presidential campaign trail

With just over a week to go until American voters cast their poll for a new president, neither candidates have touched on the growing poverty and homelessness issues facing more than 500,000 U.S. citizens. With no mention of how they might approach let along attack the problem, many believe that it exemplifies the fact Clinton and Trump are out of touch with needs of the most vulnerable. “We really believe that affordable housing is one of the central issues of our time,” says Eric Tars, senior attorney with the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty in Washington, D.C. (1397 Words) - By Amelia Ferrell Knisely