Move over Picasso: first-ever emojis to hang in N.Y. Museum of Modern Art

 Reuters 31 October 2016

One of the world’s most prestigious galleries - New York’s Museum of Modern Art - is about to make room between the Picassos and Pollocks to display the first-ever emojis. The smiley faces and images of food and cats were designed 20 years ago by a Japanese phone company. Paola Antonelli, senior curator at MoMA, said part of the museum's mission had always been to collect and display timeless art and design: "Emojis as a concept go back in the centuries, to ideograms, hieroglyphics, and other graphic characters, enabling us to draw this beautiful arch that covers all of human history." (294 Words) - By Gina Cherelus

Shigetaka Kurita, NTT DOCOMO. Emoji (original set of 176). 1998–99. Software and digital image files. Gift of NTT DOCOMO Inc., Japan Gift of NTT DOCOMO Inc., Japan

