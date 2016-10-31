Move over Picasso: first-ever emojis to hang in N.Y. Museum of Modern Art

Reuters 31 October 2016
One of the world’s most prestigious galleries - New York’s Museum of Modern Art - is about to make room between the Picassos and Pollocks to display the first-ever emojis. The smiley faces and images of food and cats were designed 20 years ago by a Japanese phone company. Paola Antonelli, senior curator at MoMA, said part of the museum's mission had always been to collect and display timeless art and design: "Emojis as a concept go back in the centuries, to ideograms, hieroglyphics, and other graphic characters, enabling us to draw this beautiful arch that covers all of human history." (294 Words) - By Gina Cherelus
