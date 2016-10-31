Our vendors: Karlheinz (Strassenkreuzer, Nuremburg, Germany)

Standing at more than two metres in height, 66-year-old Karlheinz Schnabel is one of life’s giants. His life hasn’t always run smoothly, due to the death of his daughter and breakdown of his marriage, but he remains positive. Elected as a representative of Strassenkreuzer vendors, and later promoted to sales director, he’s currently returned to selling the street paper in one of Nuremburg’s biggest shopping centres. “Contact with the customers is just priceless,” he says, with a smile. (589 Words) - By Sabine Beck