Our vendors: Melissa (Real Change, Seattle, USA)

Real Change - USA 31 October 2016

Real Change vendor Melissa Hansen has experienced homelessness in both Alaska and Seattle. Having once faced a bear digging a hole into her tent while sleeping, her stories express the dangers of being homeless in the Last Frontier state. Meanwhile in Seattle, she has had her belongings stolen in vulnerable situations, leaving her to question: “If you’re homeless, why steal from another homeless person?” (534 Words) - By Mike Wold

Our vendors: Melissa (Real Change, Seattle, USA) – caption Real Change vendor Melissa Hansen has experience of being homeless in both Seattle and Alaska. Credit: Real Change

