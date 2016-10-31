Saving Hope: how one white rhino fought back

The Big Issue South Africa 31 October 2016

Hope, a young white South African rhino was brutally attacked and left to die in a private Eastern Cape game farm last year, is today a beacon of hope for treating and healing rhinos needlessly severely injured by poachers. “She represents a will to survive against all the odds of rhino poaching in Africa,” says Dr Johan Marais, Hope’s main caregiver and founder of Saving the Survivors project which saved her life. (1287 Words) - By Vanessa da Rocha

An image taken while Hope's face was bandaged to help it heal during her recovery after being kidnapped and mutilated by poachers. Credit: Saving The Survivors - NPC (an ERP initiative).

