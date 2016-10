Swedish street paper combats prejudice... with a makeover video

INSP 31 October 2016

Faktum editor Sarah Britz explains how they used a YouTube makeover video as a way to challenge anti-Romani prejudices. Many of their sellers face racism every day. (365 Words) - By Laura Kelly

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news