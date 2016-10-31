print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

The Israeli choreographer Hollywood stars go Gaga for

 Surprise - Switzerland 31 October 2016

With his ground-breaking ‘Gaga’ style of choreography Ohad Naharin revolutionised the international dance scene. The style has been used by professional dancers and Hollywood stars - including Natalie Portman ahead of her Oscar-winning role in the film Black Swan. Adherents swear by the method that unites instinct and conscious movement. At the preview of Mr. Gaga, a new documentary about his life and career, Surprise talks to director Tomer Heymann who has followed Naharin’s work for over 20 years. (603 Words) - By Monika Bettshen

SUR_Gaga Dancing Style 1

Ohan Naharin’s world-famous dancing style was influenced by his childhood living in a kibbutz.Credit: Surprise

SUR_Gaga Dancing Style 2

A documentary on the life and career of Ohan Naharin and his choreographic style has been captured in a newly released documentary, Mr Gaga.Credit: Surprise

SUR_Gaga Dancing Style 3

Israeli choreographer Ohan Naharin.Credit: Surprise

SUR_Gaga Dancing Style 4

Natalie Portman holding the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2011 Academy Awards. In her winning role for the movie Black Swan she adopted Ohan Naharin's Gaga style of dancing.REUTERS/Mike Blake


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo