The Israeli choreographer Hollywood stars go Gaga for

With his ground-breaking ‘Gaga’ style of choreography Ohad Naharin revolutionised the international dance scene. The style has been used by professional dancers and Hollywood stars - including Natalie Portman ahead of her Oscar-winning role in the film Black Swan. Adherents swear by the method that unites instinct and conscious movement. At the preview of Mr. Gaga, a new documentary about his life and career, Surprise talks to director Tomer Heymann who has followed Naharin’s work for over 20 years. (603 Words) - By Monika Bettshen