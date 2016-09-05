A different approach: The lab that’s changing the way companies approach waste materials

Shampoo made with the help of potato and pasta, antibiotics created from old fruit and veg, lipstick using an ingredient found in straw – a laboratory in York proves that one man’s food waste is another man’s raw material. With companies like GlaxoSmithKline taking interest in the methods of the Biorenewables Development Centre, they are offering a novel response to the 15 million tonnes of food that are wasted in the UK every year. (1062 Words) - By Roger Ratcliffe