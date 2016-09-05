Blackpool paramedic duo talk about the pressures of the job and mental health fundraising

Big Issue North - UK 05 September 2016

Rich Monton and Dan Farnworth are paramedics working for Blackpool’s emergency services. They explain why they’re still committed to the job despite the stresses it places on them – and why they’re walking from Scarborough to Blackpool to raise money for a programme that supports the mental wellbeing of emergency services staff. (1429 Words) - By Saskia Murphy

Blackpool paramedics Rich Monton and Dan Farnworth Credit: Rebecca Lupton

