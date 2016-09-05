Edwyn Collins’ letter to his younger self: "Without music, what’s the point?"

World famous for his songs A Girl Like You and Rip it Up, Edwyn Collins suffered a stroke in 2005. It left him unable to say much beyond his wife’s name and the phrase ‘The possibilities are endless’. It’s been a tough road back to performing but now he says he’s “lost without singing”. Here, he reminisces with The Big Issue UK about his happy childhood, forming the band Orange Juice – and what it was like to hear music for the first time after two cerebral haemorrhages. (991 Words) - By Jane Graham