EmergencyBnB: one social entrepreneur’s contribution to people on the verge of homelessness

Street Sense - USA 05 September 2016
Harvard graduate and Washington D.C social entrepreneur Amr Arafa is the founder behind EmergencyBnB. More than just AirBnB with a twist, Arafa’s brainchild is challenging the sharing economy to be a caring solution. Speaking to Street Sense, he says the service aims to provide shelter to the most vulnerable on the verge on homelessness. “I managed to host two refugees and two domestic violence victims within a few months. So many other people can too,” Arafa adds. (874 Words) - By Rokia Hassanein
