EmergencyBnB: one social entrepreneur’s contribution to people on the verge of homelessness

 Street Sense - USA 05 September 2016

Harvard graduate and Washington D.C social entrepreneur Amr Arafa is the founder behind EmergencyBnB. More than just AirBnB with a twist, Arafa’s brainchild is challenging the sharing economy to be a caring solution. Speaking to Street Sense, he says the service aims to provide shelter to the most vulnerable on the verge on homelessness. “I managed to host two refugees and two domestic violence victims within a few months. So many other people can too,” Arafa adds. (874 Words) - By Rokia Hassanein

Harvard grad and D.C. entrepreneur Amr Arafa in his apartment, where he has hosted several guests in distress until they could get back on their feet. Benjamin Burgess

A thank you note left for Amr Arafa form one of his recent guests. Credit: Benjamin Burgess


