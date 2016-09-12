Aaron Paul: Trump “is an absolute nightmare”

The Big Issue UK 12 September 2016

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul tells The Big Issue that he’ll “jump ship” if Trump gets elected. “I’d go somewhere safe and bring my entire family with me,” he says. Paul also reveals his favourite piece of Breaking Bad memorabilia and talks about being at the forefront of the golden age of television. (580 Words) - By Andrew Burns

