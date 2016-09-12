Chicago street paper jobs programme changes lives

INSP 12 September 2016

StreetWise’s Transitional Jobs Programme was a finalist at this year’s INSP Awards. Focusing on building up soft skills, such as communication, work ethic, professionalism and teamwork, the programme breaks down the barriers that keep many out of the workforce. Former vendor Don Smith explains how the street paper, and the programme, turned his life around. (931 Words) - By Laura Kelly

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news