Communities see tourism gold in Papua New Guinea’s derelict Bougainville mine

Deep in the mountains of central Papua New Guinea, the Panguna copper mine was the focus of a civil war 27 years ago. Today, local leaders and entrepreneurs, including former combatants, believe that the area could play a key role in sustainable development. Leaving mining behind due to the dangers of its past, they’re focusing on bringing in tourists. Villagers keen to see visitors in their enigmatic valley, learning of its extraordinary history. Local landowner Lynette Ona says, "That is what we were fighting for: environment, land and culture.” (943 Words) - By Catherine Wilson