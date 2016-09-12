DIY broadband for north Italy village abandoned by major providers

Scarp de' tenis - Italy 12 September 2016
The European Declaration of Internet Rights, passed in July 2015, defines access to the web as a "fundamental human right and a condition for its full individual and social development." Yet Verrua Savoia, a small town in northern Italy, is the victim of a digital divide affecting many areas of Italy. Large network providers claim the area is too small and to connect it via cable. But thanks to a trial by a local Polytechnic, and the participation of local residents, they are now getting online as a social business. (702 Words) - By Enrico Panero
