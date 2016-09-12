Healthy food, healing work

Street Sense - USA 12 September 2016

Street Sense vendor Aida Basnight has been working at Fruitcycle for nearly two years. The company hires and trains women who have been homeless or who are re-entering society with a specialised training program that’s reaping rewards for participants. Fruitcycle has recently partnered with another local business, Together We Bake, to produce healthy snacks with locally-grown ingredients. (372 Words) - By Aida Basnight

