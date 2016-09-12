print logo
Meet Mavis, Denver’s magical bookmobile

 Denver VOICE - USA 12 September 2016

Anna Kongs and her ambulance-turned-non-profit-bookmobile Mavis are on a mission to get books into the hands of some of Denver’s most disadvantaged citizens. With its “pay-as-you-feel” system, the bookmobile is popular in ‘book desert’ areas of the city. Buyers can pay as little as one dollar, or up to twenty dollars, depending on how much a book is worth to them. (804 Words) - By Sonia Christensen

Denver Voice_Bookmobile 1

Anna Kongs driving Mavis the Magical Bookmobile through the streets of DenverCredit: Giles Clasen

Denver Voice_Bookmobile 2

Image of Mavis the Magical Bookmobile's van brandingCredit: Giles Clasen

Denver Voice_Bookmobile 3

Anna Kongs has yet to set her permanent bookmobile route. She spent summer 2016 on trials runs to develop the practices she'll use as her non-profit developsCredit: Giles Clasen

Denver Voice_Bookmobile 4

Mavis the Magical Bookmobile pack books into bay once used to store medical suppliesCredit: Giles Clasen


