print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

Our vendors: Bernard Selabe (Homeless Talk, Johannesburg, South Africa)

 Homeless Talk - South Africa 12 September 2016

Bernard Selabe sells street paper Homeless Talk on a busy corner of north Johannesburg. Life has improved since he was begging in the same area, with people giving him more respect and offering donations of clothes. Yet he still faces police raids of his belongings where he lives, in bushes near the riverbank. Bernard says, “Whatever I earn from selling the paper can be safe, if I can have a safe and better place to stay." (456 Words) - By Madoda Mkhobeni

Homeless Talk_Bernard Selabe

Bernard and Kagiso Selabe pictured with all their belongings where they sleep  Credit: Madoda Mkhobeni

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo