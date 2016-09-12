Our vendors: Bernard Selabe (Homeless Talk, Johannesburg, South Africa)

Bernard Selabe sells street paper Homeless Talk on a busy corner of north Johannesburg. Life has improved since he was begging in the same area, with people giving him more respect and offering donations of clothes. Yet he still faces police raids of his belongings where he lives, in bushes near the riverbank. Bernard says, “Whatever I earn from selling the paper can be safe, if I can have a safe and better place to stay." (456 Words) - By Madoda Mkhobeni