The ‘Botox Police’: the FDA criminal office draws fire over drug import crackdown

Reuters 12 September 2016

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations has spent thousands of hours pursuing foreign-imported, mis-labelled drugs. An investigation by Sarah N. Lynch for Reuters makes links between the fact more than half of all OCI cases end without charges and critics’ contentions that a string of agency policies protect drug makers as much as consumers. (3509 Words) - By Sarah N. Lynch

Dr Eduardo Miranda pictured in his clinic in Laredo, Texas. Miranda is attempting to appeal a 13-year ban from participating in federal health programs Credit: Reuters/Marco Revuelta

