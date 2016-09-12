Transplant Toys: the Glasgow-based sister act that’s raising organ donation awareness

Only a couple of months ago, Chloe Knott was on dialysis for up to 70 hours a week waiting for a liver transplant. Now recovering from her operation, after receiving a donated liver from her mum, she’s determined to help more people access transplants. Her crafty idea to draw attention to the cause is brand new social business Transplant Toys. They take toys and fix them up, using donated parts from other toys, then sell them on to make money for charity. In doing so, they’re making people thinking about organ donation. (1155 Words) - By Cat Cochrane