Transplant Toys: the Glasgow-based sister act that’s raising organ donation awareness

 INSP 12 September 2016

Only a couple of months ago, Chloe Knott was on dialysis for up to 70 hours a week waiting for a liver transplant. Now recovering from her operation, after receiving a donated liver from her mum, she’s determined to help more people access transplants. Her crafty idea to draw attention to the cause is brand new social business Transplant Toys. They take toys and fix them up, using donated parts from other toys, then sell them on to make money for charity. In doing so, they’re making people thinking about organ donation. (1155 Words) - By Cat Cochrane

Chloe Knott pictured with the latest batch of Transplant ToysCredit: Cat Cochrane

A selection of Transplant Toys which were sold online. The funds from the sale of the toys were donated to two Scottish organ transplant awareness charities.Credit: Transplant Toys


