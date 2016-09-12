Why we need ugly food

The Big Issue South Africa 12 September 2016
Across the world massive amounts of food are wasted every year, much of it because people have bought into the idea of perfectly shaped fruit and vegetables. But in South Africa the Ugly Food is Beautiful campaign is raising awareness if the issue, albeit slowly. Professor Suzan Oelofse shares why it’s time for us all to rethink our groceries – and for companies to rethink waste. (1394 Words) - By Margaret Connors
