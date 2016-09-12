Yemen’s Children Deserve Better

IPS 12 September 2016

Yemen is a hotbed of human rights violations. IPS reporter Rose Delaney investigates why global media has turned a blind eye to the plight of the country’s inhabitants – particularly its children. With its recent history of bloodshed and deprivation, how long can the world turn away from reports of impoverished families forced to enlist their children with pro-government forces in exchange for the equivalent of 7-15 USD per day? (1143 Words) - By Rose Delaney

Violations against children cease to discontinue in war-torn Yemen Credit: Rebecca Murray/IPS

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news