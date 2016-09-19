print logo
Artist and poet’s struggle to assert her rights as a person with Down syndrome

 Megaphone - Canada 19 September 2016

Aged just 49, Teresa Pocock was placed in a long-term care home that specialised in dementia and palliative care. Teresa has Down syndrome and struggled to assert her rights but after a battle with the authorities, she was released. She now lives with her sister, Franke James. In this article for Megaphone, Franke writes that Teresa has come a long way to become a poet and artist in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. We also reprint one of Teresa’s poems. (852 Words) - By Franke James

Artist and poet Teresa Pocock living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Credit: Zack Embree

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

