Artist and poet’s struggle to assert her rights as a person with Down syndrome

Megaphone - Canada 19 September 2016
Aged just 49, Teresa Pocock was placed in a long-term care home that specialised in dementia and palliative care. Teresa has Down syndrome and struggled to assert her rights but after a battle with the authorities, she was released. She now lives with her sister, Franke James. In this article for Megaphone, Franke writes that Teresa has come a long way to become a poet and artist in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. We also reprint one of Teresa’s poems. (852 Words) - By Franke James
