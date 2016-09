Denver Voice reaches out with first street recruitment

Volunteers for Denver Voice have been pounding the sidewalks for the US street paper’s first street recruitment drive to attract new vendors. The organisation already signs up vendors at a local day shelter, but the new outreach project helped them connect to more people from harder to reach groups. “Street recruitment gives us the opportunity to speak with individuals who may not use day shelter services,” says programme director Linette Hidalgo. (316 Words) - By Erin Rodden