From Nepal to Portland: the making of an American family

 Street Roots - USA 19 September 2016

In 2009, the Chhetri family moved from a bamboo hut in the Nepalese refugee camp – where they’d spent the previous 16 years – to Portland, USA. From Black Friday to US-style toilets, the culture shock was very real. But one man’s dedication made all the difference for these Bhutanese refugees adapting to U.S. culture. Thanks to volunteer family mentor Steve Sieg the family felt welcomed – and are now living comfortably in Oregon. (2255 Words) - By Emily Green

Street Roots_American Family 1

Purni and Ram Chhetri join their daughter, Sumitra, at her graduation from Portland State University. Sumitra Chhetri earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, becoming the first Bhutanese refugee in Portland – and the first in her family – to graduate from a four-year college.

Street Roots_American Family 2

Sumitra Chhetri

Street Roots_American Family 3

Purni Chhetri inside the Beldangi 1 camp, one of seven refugee camps in Nepal, where more than 100,000 Bhutanese refugees lived for decades.

Sumitra Chhetri when she was living in a refugee camp in Nepal


