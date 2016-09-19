From Nepal to Portland: the making of an American family

Street Roots - USA 19 September 2016

In 2009, the Chhetri family moved from a bamboo hut in the Nepalese refugee camp – where they’d spent the previous 16 years – to Portland, USA. From Black Friday to US-style toilets, the culture shock was very real. But one man’s dedication made all the difference for these Bhutanese refugees adapting to U.S. culture. Thanks to volunteer family mentor Steve Sieg the family felt welcomed – and are now living comfortably in Oregon. (2255 Words) - By Emily Green

