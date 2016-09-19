Japan and South Africa Try to Block Proposed Ban on Domestic Ivory Trade

Elephants in Africa are being killed by poachers for their tusks at the rate of one every 15 minutes, but Japan and South Africa are opposing a proposal to ban domestic trade in elephant ivory. Japan and South Africa say they are just as much for saving Africa’s elephants as everyone else but that the right way forward is through regulated and tightly controlled domestic trade, not a ban. Campaigners, meanwhile, are horrified. “This is atrocious,” said Mike Chase, founder of Elephants Without Borders and the principal investigator for the Great Elephant Census. “Six elephants were killed while they were deliberating over one sentence.” (1007 Words) - By Guy Dinmore