Mote of dust films: Shining a light on people on the outskirts of society

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rebecca Kenyon believes documentaries have the power to change attitudes and challenge our way of thinking. Her production company, mote of dust films, creates works showing the different ways of life experienced by people on the peripheries of society. Her most recent film ‘Something You Can Call Home’ follows people living in their cars while trying to hold down jobs in North Carolina. The English filmmaker shares what she’s learned of the similarities and contrasts around homelessness in the United States and the UK. (1157 Words) - By Cat Cochrane