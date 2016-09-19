print logo
Myths, secrets and inequality surround Ugandan women’s sex lives

 IPS 19 September 2016

Uganda has one of the highest birth rates in the world: the average Ugandan women will give birth to six babies during her lifetime. The Christa clinic in Jinja, Uganda offers free and low-cost family planning services. But women in the area are also at high risk of HIV infection, as it is not easy for them initiate condom use. By the time she is 21, a young woman in Uganda has a one in ten chance of being HIV positive. (1046 Words) - By Lyndal Rowlands

IPS_Uganda 1

Uganda has a birth rate in the top 10 of countries worldwideCredit: Lyndal Rowlands/IPS

IPS_Uganda 2

Kyolaba (left) and Mambera (right) both also speak to men about contraception, but Mambera says that most men are “not interested.”Credit: Lyndal Rowlands/IPS

IPS_Uganda 3

Catherine a nurse at Jinja referral hospital, likes to put herself in the shoes of her young patients Credit: Lyndal Rowlands/IPS

IPS_Uganda 4

A nurse demonstrates how to use a condom at Christa Medical Clinic in Jinja, Uganda. .Credit: Lyndal Rowlands/IPS


