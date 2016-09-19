Myths, Secrets and Inequality Surround Ugandan Women’s Sex Lives

Uganda has one of the highest birth rates in the world: the average Ugandan women will give birth to six babies during her lifetime. The Christa clinic in Jinja, Uganda offers free and low-cost family planning services. But women in the area are also at high risk of HIV infection, as it is not easy for them initiate condom use. By the time she is 21, a young woman in Uganda has a one in ten chance of being HIV positive. (1046 Words) - By Lyndal Rowlands