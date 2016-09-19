Our vendors: Bennie (The Curbside Chronicle, Oklahoma, USA)

Curbside Chronicle vendor Bennie felt that life was passing him by due to his problems with drugs. He spent some time in prison, which was “a different world”. Now he’s getting his life back on track. In the future he dreams of starting his own cleaning company. (543 Words) - By Ranya O’Connor

