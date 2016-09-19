print logo
Our vendors: Lee (Big Issue North, Willerby, near Hull, UK)

 Big Issue North - UK 19 September 2016

Following a shockingly violent attack that left him in a coma for six months, Lee was no longer able to continue working as a welder. But he says he “couldn’t just sit around on my backside doing nothing” – so he started selling Big Issue North. Selling the magazine helps him pay the bills for his family, and means he knows just about everybody in his village. (507 Words) - By Christian Lisseman

Selling the magazine helps Lee pay the bills for his family, and means he knows just about everybody in his village. Credit: Big Issue North

