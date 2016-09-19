Our vendors: Leo (bodo, Dortmund, Germany)

Bodo - Germany 19 September 2016

Some bodo vendors are so well known on their sales beat that readers ask about them when they don’t turn up for a day or two. Leo is one such vendor. Bodo accompanied him to his regular pitch: the Rewe supermarket on Körner Hellweg, a street in the west of the German city of Dortmund. (444 Words) - By Sebastian Sellhorst

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news