Prophets of Rage: “elite taskforce of revolutionary musicians” take on homelessness
Street Sense - USA 19 September 2016
“Homelessness is a crime. It’s almost a war crime,” says guitarist Tom Morello, formerly of Rage Against the Machine and now rocking again with supergroup Prophets of Rage. Featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill and Public Enemy, the revolutionary band was formed in response to the 2016 presidential election cycle. Their performances are about taking power back from the system – and helping people experiencing homelessness. Street paper vendor and self-produced rapper Ronald Dudley (a.k.a. Pookanu) sat down with them just before the first show of their tour, which aims to Make America Rage Again. (2392 Words) - By Ronald Dudley and Eric Falquero
