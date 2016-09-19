Skid Row: LA’s hell on earth or a stepping stone to a better place?

Reverend Andy J. Bales, CEO of Los Angeles’ Union Rescue Mission says Skid Row is “hell on earth.” His mission in Downtown Los Angeles is one of the largest private homeless shelters in the United States, open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The shelter is home to up to 1,100 people from across the country on any given day. Spare Change News editor Adam Sennott spoke to some of the workers and residents of the mission, who share what it’s like to live among one of the largest populations of homeless people in the United States. (1648 Words) - By Adam Sennott