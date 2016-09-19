Small town boys and girls: Breaking down barriers at England’s northern gay pride celebrations

Gay pride events are all about the boozing, half-naked dancing and corporate sponsors, right? Wrong. A new breed of smaller local celebrations is giving LGBT people the chance to break down barriers in towns across the north of England. This summer rainbow flags flew high here, away the commercialised celebrations in the UK’s big cities. “The core audience here is very different, a lot more diverse. We can do a lot of creative and cultural things here that bigger prides couldn’t get away with,” says Mike Stephens, co-founder and chair of Happy Valley Pride. (1914 Words) - By Christian Lisseman