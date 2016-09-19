print logo
Small town boys and girls: Breaking down barriers at England’s northern gay pride celebrations

 Big Issue North - UK 19 September 2016

Gay pride events are all about the boozing, half-naked dancing and corporate sponsors, right? Wrong. A new breed of smaller local celebrations is giving LGBT people the chance to break down barriers in towns across the north of England. This summer rainbow flags flew high here, away the commercialised celebrations in the UK’s big cities. “The core audience here is very different, a lot more diverse. We can do a lot of creative and cultural things here that bigger prides couldn’t get away with,” says Mike Stephens, co-founder and chair of Happy Valley Pride. (1914 Words) - By Christian Lisseman

BIN_North Local Pride 1

Mike Stephens, co-founder and chair of Happy Valley Pride (left) with gay rights activist Peter TatchellCredit: Lee Brown

BIN_North Local Pride 2

Happy Valley Pride attendees Tony Swettenham, David Sharman and Sprocket the dogCredit: Lee Brown

BIN_North Local Pride 3

Happy Valley Pride attendees KD and Amanda Lauridsen enjoying a beverage.Credit: Lee Brown

BIN_North Local Pride 4

Sean Pert and Reyyan Hammad enjoying Happy Valley Pride, one of a number of smaller pride events this summer in the north of EnglandCredit: Lee Brown

BIN_North Local Pride 5

Kim Blackburn helped to organise to organise a picnic in the park for this year’s Happy Valley Pride eventCredit: Lee Brown

BIN_North Local Pride 6


