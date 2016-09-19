Victims of Karachi factory fire bring case against German retailer KiK

In a milestone for German law, families of the victims of the 2012 textiles factory fire in Karachi, Pakistan have been granted legal aid to take action against the German company KiK. KiK have argued that they bear no legal responsibility for the actions of their subcontractor, but this will now be tested in court. Four families are demanding compensation of 30,000 euros each in the historic case. (853 Words) - By Hubert Ostendorf