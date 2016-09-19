print logo
Victims of Karachi factory fire bring case against German retailer KiK

 Fiftyfifty - Germany 19 September 2016

In a milestone for German law, families of the victims of the 2012 textiles factory fire in Karachi, Pakistan have been granted legal aid to take action against the German company KiK. KiK have argued that they bear no legal responsibility for the actions of their subcontractor, but this will now be tested in court. Four families are demanding compensation of 30,000 euros each in the historic case. (853 Words) - By Hubert Ostendorf

Saeeda Khatoon (pictured left), “I cried and screamed, but no-one was able to help as our loved ones suffocated and burnt to death in the factory.”  Photo: Holger Priedemuth

