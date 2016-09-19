Wedding in a Mogadishu camp

Some 400 families live in Rajo camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. It is home for internally displaced people in the African nation, which has been gripped by famine and violence for much of the last 25 years. It was also the backdrop to Mohamed Noor and Huda Omar’s wedding. "Life is about who you marry, not the type of home you live in," said the bride. "I love him." (435 Words) - By Feisal Omar