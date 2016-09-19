print logo
Wedding in a Mogadishu camp

 Reuters 19 September 2016

Some 400 families live in Rajo camp in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. It is home for internally displaced people in the African nation, which has been gripped by famine and violence for much of the last 25 years. It was also the backdrop to Mohamed Noor and Huda Omar’s wedding. "Life is about who you marry, not the type of home you live in," said the bride. "I love him." (435 Words) - By Feisal Omar

Somali couple Mohamed Noor (L) and Huda Omar pose for a photograph at their makeshift home during their wedding ceremony in Mogadishu's Rajo camp, Somalia REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A woman paints henna on bride Hudo Omar's feet in Mogadishu's Rajo camp, SomaliaREUTERS/Feisal Omar

A woman dances on the last day of week-long wedding celebrations for newly married Somali couple Mohamed Noor and Huda Omar in Mogadishu's Rajo campREUTERS/Feisal Omar


