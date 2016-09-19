Working without pay: the Hamburg seafaring union rep fighting for global sailors
Known as the ‘Inspector’, union representative Ulf Christiansen fights for the rights of sailors from all over the world in the port of Hamburg. With a seafaring background and a sense of fairness, negotiating with ‘dishonourable’ shipping companies is all in a day’s work. Hinz&Kunzt’s Ulrich Jonas spends a shift with the union rep as he ensures one crew is paid what they’re owed by their “crafty” employers. (1325 Words) - By Ulrich Jonas
Known as the “Inspector,” union representative Ulf Christiansen fights for the rights of sailors from all over the world in the port of HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante
Communication is the most important thing for Ulf Christiansen. The 61 year old knows exactly what he's talking about: He was a sailor himself for many years.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante
Ulf Christiansen speaking with two crew members of a ship during its dock in HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante
Ulf Christiansen speaking with two crew members of a Chinese-owned trailer during its dock in HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante
This Chinese seaman is hoping that the shipping company will finally pay his wages. If it does not, the ship is prohibited from departingCredit: Mauricio Bustamante
