Working without pay: the Hamburg seafaring union rep fighting for global sailors

 Hinz und Kunzt - Germany 19 September 2016

Known as the ‘Inspector’, union representative Ulf Christiansen fights for the rights of sailors from all over the world in the port of Hamburg. With a seafaring background and a sense of fairness, negotiating with ‘dishonourable’ shipping companies is all in a day’s work. Hinz&Kunzt’s Ulrich Jonas spends a shift with the union rep as he ensures one crew is paid what they’re owed by their “crafty” employers. (1325 Words) - By Ulrich Jonas

Hinz&Kunzt_Seafaring Union Rep 1

Known as the “Inspector,” union representative Ulf Christiansen fights for the rights of sailors from all over the world in the port of HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante

Hinz&Kunzt_Seafaring Union Rep 2

Communication is the most important thing for Ulf Christiansen. The 61 year old knows exactly what he's talking about: He was a sailor himself for many years.Credit: Mauricio Bustamante

Hinz&Kunzt_Seafaring Union Rep 3

Ulf Christiansen speaking with two crew members of a ship during its dock in HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante

Hinz&Kunzt_Seafaring Union Rep 4

Ulf Christiansen speaking with two crew members of a Chinese-owned trailer during its dock in HamburgCredit: Mauricio Bustamante

Hinz&Kunzt_Seafaring Union Rep 4

This Chinese seaman is hoping that the shipping company will finally pay his wages. If it does not, the ship is prohibited from departingCredit: Mauricio Bustamante


