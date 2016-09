You’ll never walk alone: Danish Homeless World Cup star interviews former Brøndby and Liverpool player Daniel Agger

“If you have energy, you should share it.” That’s the way former Danish national football captain Daniel Agger was raised. He’s now living out this philosophy through The Agger Foundation, which supports underprivileged children. Here, he meets Ken Andkjær Flindt, who never went far with his own football career, but who – in contrast to Agger – competed in a World Cup this summer in Scotland. Agger gives the Homeless World Cup star advice on dealing with knee injuries. (1690 Words) - By Interview by Ken Andkjær Flindt, Text by Peter Andersen