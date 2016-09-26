What I learned from five years with the National Youth Orchestra of Iraq

The Big Issue UK 26 September 2016

Founded by 17-year-old Zuhal, the daughter of Iraqi doctors, The National Youth Orchestra of Iraq created hope in the war-torn country during its five-year existence. In 2009, conductor Paul MacAlindin joined the orchestra as its artistic director. In time for the release of his book, Upbeat: The Story of the National Youth Orchestra of Iraq, MacAlindin writes about what he learned from working with the embattled group. ( Words) - By Paul MacAlindin

Young Sunni, Shia, Kurdish, Arab, Turkomen, Assyrian and Armenian musicians playing side by side. Credit: Blue Ocean Strategy

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news