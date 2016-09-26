A strong voice for people in poverty: Gothenburg’s Faktum celebrates 15 years

Award-winning Swedish street paper Faktum turns 15 this month. To celebrate, they're publishing a special bumper edition of the magazine, and are holding a big party for vendors, staff, readers and supporters. Faktum is produced in Gothenburg and is sold in eight cities across southern Sweden. They sell 34,000 copies every month and work with about 1,000 vendors each year. We spoke to Faktum editor Sarah Britz to find out what the anniversary means to her - and to the magazine’s vendors. (756 Words) - By Laura Kelly