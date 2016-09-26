print logo
  • Username:  
    Password:  
Search news
Search by language

A strong voice for people in poverty: Gothenburg’s Faktum celebrates 15 years

 INSP 26 September 2016

Award-winning Swedish street paper Faktum turns 15 this month. To celebrate, they're publishing a special bumper edition of the magazine, and are holding a big party for vendors, staff, readers and supporters. Faktum is produced in Gothenburg and is sold in eight cities across southern Sweden. They sell 34,000 copies every month and work with about 1,000 vendors each year. We spoke to Faktum editor Sarah Britz to find out what the anniversary means to her - and to the magazine’s vendors. (756 Words) - By Laura Kelly

INSP_Faktum Turns 15_1

Faktum's 15th anniversary front cover special.Credit: Faktum

INSP_Faktum Turns 15_2

Faktum's Christian in the street paper's distribution office.Credit: Faktum

INSP_Faktum Turns 15_3

Faktum vendor Anne and the paper's distribution team, Fia and Christian.Credit: Faktum


This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news

Recently added

SNS logo