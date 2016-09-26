Big Oil and activists unite to protect endangered whales

IPS 26 September 2016

A rare case of collaboration between Big Oil, scientists and environmentalists has been hailed as a success story in protecting an endangered species of whale from extinction. At the turn of the century the number of western grey whales stood at 115 around Russia’s far eastern waters. After this unusual group joined forces, the grey whale population was estimated to have grown to 175. (1122 Words) - By Guy Dinmore

A gray whale (Eschrichtius robustus) breaching. Credit: Merrill Gosho, NOAA/public domain

This content is only available to members (INSP street paper members). Members can log in above to view full text. However, everyone can read lots of great stories like this at INSP.ngo/news