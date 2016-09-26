Boats evoking refugees hang from Italian palace in artist Ai Weiwei’s installation

Reuters 26 September 2016

In a bid to draw attention to the plight of refugees travelling across the Mediterranean Sea, Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has created controversy by hanging bright orange rubber dinghies from a Renaissance palace in Florence. Entitled "Libero" (Freedom), the artist’s installation has been criticised for spoiling harmony around the central area of the north Italian city. Motivated by his own life experiences, Ai says, "I have enormous respect for those people who fight for their freedom.” (369 Words) - By Steve Scherer

22 rubber boats hang on the Palazzo Strozzi's facade as part of the installation entitled 'Reframe' by the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei in Florence. Credit: Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

